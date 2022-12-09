Man shot several times outside restaurant, in critical condition

Man critical after shooting outside Germantown restaurant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police say they found a man shot several times outside of a fast food restaurant Thursday night.

It's unclear what led to the shooting, which happened around 11:45 p.m. outside of the Wendy's at Wayne and Chelten avenues in Germantown.

The man is now in critical condition.

Police say a suspect left the scene in a car.