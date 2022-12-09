Watch CBS News
Man shot several times outside restaurant, in critical condition

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  Philadelphia police say they found a man shot several times outside of a fast food restaurant Thursday night.

It's unclear what led to the shooting, which happened around 11:45 p.m. outside of the Wendy's at Wayne and Chelten avenues in Germantown.

The man is now in critical condition.

Police say a suspect left the scene in a car. 

First published on December 9, 2022 / 5:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

