Man shot several times outside restaurant, in critical condition
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police say they found a man shot several times outside of a fast food restaurant Thursday night.
It's unclear what led to the shooting, which happened around 11:45 p.m. outside of the Wendy's at Wayne and Chelten avenues in Germantown.
The man is now in critical condition.
Police say a suspect left the scene in a car.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.