Man shot outside Northeast Philly McDonald's: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia. Police responded to the McDonald's parking lot at Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. 

Police say a 21-year-old man was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. 

He was placed in stable condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

CBS3 Staff
First published on January 10, 2023 / 3:18 PM

