Man shot outside Northeast Philly McDonald's: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia. Police responded to the McDonald's parking lot at Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say a 21-year-old man was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.
He was placed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
