Man shot multiple times, killed in Philadelphia's East Germantown section: police

Digital Brief: Nov. 22, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 42-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday in Philadelphia's East Germantown section, police said.

The shooting happened at 4:21 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Godfrey Avenue. Police said they believe the shooter was wearing an orange hoodie.

Police transported the victim to Jefferson Einstein Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after. He was shot once in the head and multiple times in the torso.

No arrests have been made yet, and no weapons were recovered from the scene, police said.