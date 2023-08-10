Man shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Hunting Park: police

Digital Brief: Aug. 9, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) -- A 22-year-old man was shot on the 700 block of West Lycoming Street in the Hunting Park neighborhood of Philadelphia.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2:00 p.m., police said.

The 22-year-old victim was shot multiple times and taken to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, according to police.