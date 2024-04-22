Man shot and killed in North Philadelphia near car accident scene

Man dead after shooting at North 5th and West Ontario streets in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man died after he was shot three times in North Philadelphia Monday morning, police said.

The man was shot twice in the head and once in the back around 11:25 a.m. at the intersection of North 5th and West Ontario streets, Philadelphia police said.

The shooting happened on the same block as a two-vehicle crash involving a black Ford truck and a white Volkswagen sedan. Police have not said whether the car accident and the shooting are related.

The man who was shot was taken to Temple University Hospital by police and was pronounced dead at 11:40 a.m.

Police have not shared information about any arrests yet. No weapons were recovered at the scene, according to police.