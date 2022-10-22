Watch CBS News
Man shot, killed inside club in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot twice and killed in North Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened inside at an after-hours club on the 4300 block of North American Street around 4:40 a.m.

Police say he was shot twice in the chest. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:06 a.m.

No arrests were made at this point.

