Man shot, killed in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Friday night in West Philadelphia, according to police.
Officers arrived at 40th and Market Streets after reports of gunshots and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the face and neck.
Paramedics soon arrived and took the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m.
The suspect was wearing a mask, gloves and all-black clothing, police say.
Homicide detectives are investigating. No arrests have been made.
A motive has not been determined.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.