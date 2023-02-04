Watch CBS News
Man shot, killed in West Philadelphia, police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Feb. 4, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Feb. 4, 2023 (AM) 02:47

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Friday night in West Philadelphia, according to police.

Officers arrived at 40th and Market Streets after reports of gunshots and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the face and neck.

Paramedics soon arrived and took the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m.

The suspect was wearing a mask, gloves and all-black clothing, police say.

Homicide detectives are investigating. No arrests have been made.

A motive has not been determined.

