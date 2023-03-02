Man shot, killed in Germantown: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood Thursday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 200 block of West Queen Lane at 4:37 p.m.

Police say the 44-year-old man was shot in the head. He was transported to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this point and no weapons were recovered, police say.

If you have any information, call police.