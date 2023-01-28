Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot, killed in Crescentville: Philadelphia police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police: Man killed in Philadelphia's Crescentville neighborhood
Police: Man killed in Philadelphia's Crescentville neighborhood 00:17

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in the city's Crescentville neighborhood Saturday morning. 

Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Adams and Rising Sun Avenues. Responders found he had been shot in the back of the head.

Medics pronounced him dead at 6:43 a.m.

Investigators are still searching for a suspect and motive.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 28, 2023 / 12:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.