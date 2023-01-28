Man shot, killed in Crescentville: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in the city's Crescentville neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Adams and Rising Sun Avenues. Responders found he had been shot in the back of the head.

Medics pronounced him dead at 6:43 a.m.

Investigators are still searching for a suspect and motive.