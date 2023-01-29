Family faces second tragedy of gun violence in recent months

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in the city's Crescentville neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Adams and Rising Sun Avenues.

"They ripped my heart out," Sandra Hernandez said. "They ripped my heart out for stupid nonsense."

Sandra Hernandez says her only son, Maison Hernandez, loved to dance, loved his family and had dreams of opening his own business. But now Hernandez says she is living a nightmare.

"He won't have no kids, he won't get married," Sandra Hernandez said. "I'm not going to see him no more."

She tells CBS Philadelphia her 23-year-old son went to an after-hours party with friends.

At some point in the night, she believes he got into an argument and when he was walking to his car around 6:30 a.m. Saturday police say Maison Hernandez was shot in the back of the head.

Family and friends gathered Saturday night for a candlelight vigil to pray and honor the young man's life.

"Maison didn't deserve this," Sandra Hernandez said. "Maison was a good kid."

This is the second tragedy the family has had to face recently. Only eight months ago, Maison Hernandez's cousin was also killed and they say they're fed up with what they call the lawlessness in Philadelphia.

"That was another coward move so we need justice for Jesus too and for Maison," Roberto Hernandez said.

In May, 17-year-old Jesus Gomez Rosario was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while riding his skateboard in North Philadelphia.

Police say the driver is now in custody but this family says parents need to know what their kids are up to and they plan to contact city leaders about the violence.

"This has to stop and I'm going to do everything I can to find justice for Maison," Sandra Hernandez said.

On this night, they're releasing balloons into the air and calling on people to tell the police if they know something about Maison Hernandez's murder.

Investigators are still searching for a suspect and motive.