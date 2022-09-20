Man shot in shoulder in Logan: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 45-year-old man was shot twice in Philadelphia's Logan section on Tuesday morning, police say. The shooting happened at 15th and Duncannon Streets around 8:30 a.m.
Police say he was shot twice in the shoulder. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was placed in stable condition.
No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
