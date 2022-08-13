Man shot in head in East Germantown, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 20s is in critical condition after he was shot in the head inside of a car. The shooting happened Friday at Limekiln Pike and Godfrey Avenue in East Germantown.

The victim was transported by police to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was placed in critical condition.

This morning, detectives are still searching for the shooter and weapon.

