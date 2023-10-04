Man shot in head after leaving club in Chinatown, Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 38-year old man was sent to a hospital after he was shot in the head in Philadelphia's Chinatown section early Wednesday, police said.

The shooting took place on the 1000 block of Appletree Street just after 3 a.m.

Police said they and medics arrived on scene to find the 38-year-old man laying on the ground bleeding heavily from his head.

Two witnesses on scene told police they were leaving a club on the 1000 block of Arch Street when the shooting occurred. The two friends were still on Arch Street as the walked over to Appletree Street alone. The two friends then heard an argument and a gunshot, and found the man wounded.

Police said there was an additional witness in one of the neighboring properties on Appletree Street, who heard a gunshot and saw possibly 10 people flee from the scene.

The man was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital for treatment and was last listed in critical condition. Police say his last known address is in Northeast Philadelphia.

Detectives are using several surveillance cameras in the area to help with this investigation.

There is no motive at this time.