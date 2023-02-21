Watch CBS News
Man shot during carjacking, robbery in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot, robbed and carjacked in the city's Ogontz neighborhood Tuesday morning, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

Now police are searching for two suspects.

Police say the incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. along Roselyn Street, near Ogontz Avenue.

Responding officers rushed the 40-year-old victim to Einstein Medical Center, where he is in stable condition.

"He was able to tell police that he was robbed at point of gun, shot and his vehicle was taken," Philadelphia police Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the scene.

Investigators are searching for a black Honda CRV.

It was last seen heading westbound on Roselyn Street. 

