Man shot at North Philadelphia gas station: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Liberty Gas station on Easton Road near Lowber Avenue.
Officials say security footage shows the passenger of a white Kia opening fire on a car parked at a pump.
The 24-year-old victim was shot once in the back.
At this time police do not have a motive.
