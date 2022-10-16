Watch CBS News
Man shot at North Philadelphia gas station: Police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Liberty Gas station on Easton Road near Lowber Avenue.

Officials say security footage shows the passenger of a white Kia opening fire on a car parked at a pump.

The 24-year-old victim was shot once in the back.

At this time police do not have a motive.

