Man recovers after being jumped when walking dog by Brewerytown playground: "Watch your back"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is home recovering Tuesday after being jumped and viciously beaten while walking his dog Saturday night in Brewerytown. Just hours after arriving home from the hospital, the victim talks about the brutal attack.

Late last Saturday night, Navy veteran Scott Harris decided to walk his dog by the playground at 30th and Jefferson.

While he can't remember exactly what happened, just hours after he returned home from the hospital, the visible scarring on his face serves as reminders.

"The unusual thing Saturday night was a huge party going on that wasn't permitted," Harris said. "And I'm assuming somebody from that party, jumped me and took my wallet from the video cameras that we have on the house. I do know three young ladies, good samaritans brought me back to the house, otherwise, I might of just bled out over there."

CBS News Philadelphia.

Harris' partner Joseph Hurchick usually joins him while walking the dog at night. He didn't last Saturday. Here's his recollection.

"I come out of the house and there was this commotion and I saw these girls with him [Harris] and he was bleeding profusely everywhere," Hurchick said. "I didn't know where he was bleeding from, I saw there was some facial injuries. The way the blood was coming out, I was on the phone with 911 like, 'You need to get here.'"

Harris and Hurchick say that they have complained about parties at the playground in the past without much success.

According to Harris, Philadelphia police took a statement from him while he was hospitalized.

When CBS News Philadelphia asked the department for comment, they told us they're dedicated to protecting, helping and serving the community. Adding that anyone who hears of one of these pop-up parties should contact police as soon as possible.

Harris and Hurchick shared some advice for our viewers who live in the city.

"I wouldn't necessarily say Philadelphia is any less dangerous than other large cities," Harris said. "You live in the city, you need to watch your back. Don't go out alone like I did."

"In any big city, watch your back," Hurchick said. "Travel in pairs, you know, help other people if you see people in distress like those young ladies did. Just be human."