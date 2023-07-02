Watch CBS News
Man killed in West Philadelphia shooting: police

By Dawn Sentner

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 29-year-old man died after a shooting Saturday night in West Philadelphia's Belmont neighborhood, police say.

Police responded to a shooting at the 4300 block of Wyalusing and say the man was shot multiple times throughout his body.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

First published on July 1, 2023 / 9:57 PM

