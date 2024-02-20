Watch CBS News
Man shot in the head, found dead inside boarding house in Philadelphia's Olney section

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 21-year-old man was found shot in the head at a boarding house in Philadelphia's Olney section, police said. 

Police said they responded to a shooting on the second floor of a boarding house on the 5400 block of North 5th Street just after 8 p.m. 

Officials said they found a 21-year-old man shot in the head. The man was pronounced dead by medics just before 8:15 p.m. 

No weapons were recovered from the scene and no arrests have been made, police said.

February 20, 2024

