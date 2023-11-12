Watch CBS News
Local News

Man struck, killed by vehicle in Philadelphia's Feltonville section: police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Nov. 12, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Nov. 12, 2023 (AM) 03:24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Feltonville section on Sunday night, police said. 

The incident happened on the 4800 block of Whitaker Avenue just before 6 p.m.

Police said a man in his 30s was struck by a white van that fled the scene northbound on Whitaker Avenue. 

The man was pronounced dead at Einstein Hospital at 6:28 p.m., according to police. 

No arrests were made, police said. 

The hit-and-run happened one day after Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. was struck in a hit-and-run in Center City on Saturday night. 

First published on November 12, 2023 / 7:42 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.