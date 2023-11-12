Man struck, killed by vehicle in Philadelphia's Feltonville section: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Feltonville section on Sunday night, police said.
The incident happened on the 4800 block of Whitaker Avenue just before 6 p.m.
Police said a man in his 30s was struck by a white van that fled the scene northbound on Whitaker Avenue.
The man was pronounced dead at Einstein Hospital at 6:28 p.m., according to police.
No arrests were made, police said.
The hit-and-run happened one day after Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. was struck in a hit-and-run in Center City on Saturday night.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.