Man struck, killed by vehicle in Philadelphia's Feltonville section: police

Digital Brief: Nov. 12, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Feltonville section on Sunday night, police said.

The incident happened on the 4800 block of Whitaker Avenue just before 6 p.m.

Police said a man in his 30s was struck by a white van that fled the scene northbound on Whitaker Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead at Einstein Hospital at 6:28 p.m., according to police.

No arrests were made, police said.

The hit-and-run happened one day after Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. was struck in a hit-and-run in Center City on Saturday night.