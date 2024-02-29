Man killed after triple shooting inside Philadelphia bar

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One person was killed in a triple shooting at a bar in Philadelphia's Belmont neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Police said investigators believe a fight led to the shooting, which happened just before 3 a.m. at the Half Moon Lounge on Lancaster Avenue.

Inside the bar, officers found a 44-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen and back. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead around 3:30 a.m.

While at that scene, police were notified of a shooting on the 4100 block of Haverford Avenue. At that location, medics and officers found a 38-year-old man who'd been shot in the hands. That man was also taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the victim told police he was also shot inside the Half Moon Lounge.

The third victim, a 44-year-old woman, called police and told them she was shot in the foot inside the bar but had returned to home to Southwest Philadelphia. Officers went to her house and took her to the hospital, where she's also in stable condition.

Small said about 30 people were on the second floor of the bar and at least four shots were fired. Multiple people on the first floor were being held by detectives during their investigation.