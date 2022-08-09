Man killed, 2 others injured in shooting outside Popeyes in North Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Gunfire erupted outside of a North Philadelphia fast food restaurant late Monday night. Police say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. when at least two people started shooting at a car outside the Popeyes at Lehigh Avenue and Fairhill Street.
One man was shot and killed.
A 19-year-old man and woman were both shot and injured.
CBS3 is told at least one of the victims is an employee at Popeyes.
No arrests have been made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.