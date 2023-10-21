Man injured in shooting inside of King of Prussia mall parking garage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Upper Merion police say a man was injured during a shooting involving multiple suspects at the King of Prussia mall Friday night.

Police responded just after 8 p.m. to the lower level of the Blue Parking Garage outside of Macy's.

When the police arrived at the scene it was not active, but they were able to find multiple pieces of evidence in the area of the shooting and are calling it a "targeted incident" because the victim claims he knows the suspects.

The victim contacted police from a nearby gas station after the shooting and reported that he was suffering from a minor injury to his hand.

The victim said he was at the parking garage to attempt to sell sneakers to a suspect who shot him. He said while he was distracted the suspect put a gun to the back of his head and then an altercation between the two followed.

The victim, who police say is licensed to carry, fired his own handgun during the fight, and police believe at least one suspect also fired a weapon.

Witnesses told police that they saw three to four males dressed in black and with black masks who hopped into a vehicle and fled the scene shortly after the shooting.

The identities of the suspects or the victim have not been released by police, and no other injuries have been reported.