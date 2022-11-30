Man hospitalized after Northeast Philly hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in the hospital after a hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia. Police say the driver crashed into another vehicle while trying to flee the scene.

The hit-and-run occurred in the city's Harrogate area and involved a Chevy Impala and an SUV. CBS3's Ross DiMattei says judging by the amount of damage to the front end of the vehicle and the SUV behind it, it appears at least one of the vehicles was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to colliding.

The incident happened a block from the scene of the crash, where the driver of the Chevy allegedly hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Frankford and Glenwood Avenues.

A pair of sneakers were at the scene spread about 10 yards apart. It's unclear if they belonged to the victim at this time, but he was reportedly unresponsive after the crash and taken to Temple University Hospital with head injuries.

After hitting the pedestrian, the driver allegedly did not stop. Instead, the driver took off down Frankford Avenue, but it looks like they only made it about a block before crashing into a Chevy SUV at the intersection of Frankford and Castor Avenues.

You can see heavy damage to the front ends of both vehicles. There's no word on whether that Chevy SUV was parked or whether someone was driving it when it was hit.

CBS3 spoke with a witness off camera who says after the crash the driver of the Chevy got out of the vehicle and walked away from the scene.

Police have not provided an update on the investigation at this time.