Man in Grogu hat wanted in connection with robbery, Atlantic City police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are looking for a casino robber who, they say, was wearing an interesting hat. Investigators say the man hit a customer at the Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City and then took his wallet.

The robbery happened last Sunday.

The thief was wearing a black Grogu hat.

You are asked to call police if you can identify the wanted man.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 7:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

