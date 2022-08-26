Man in Grogu hat wanted in connection with robbery, Atlantic City police say
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are looking for a casino robber who, they say, was wearing an interesting hat. Investigators say the man hit a customer at the Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City and then took his wallet.
The robbery happened last Sunday.
The thief was wearing a black Grogu hat.
You are asked to call police if you can identify the wanted man.
