Watch CBS News
Crime

Man gets stuck in storm drain while running from police in Bryn Mawr

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Man gets confined in storm drain while running from police in Radnor Township
Man gets confined in storm drain while running from police in Radnor Township 00:29

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (CBS) -- A man in Bryn Mawr, Radnor Township got stuck in a storm drain while he was running away from police on Sunday night. The drain was located beneath Conestoga Road at Locust Grove Terrace.

The man has since been pulled out of the drain and he was taken to the hospital. 

Radnor Township investigators tell CBS3 a case of theft originated the chase. 

22vo-radnor-man-in-drain-transfer-frame-307.jpg

Lower Merion police are now handling the case. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 14, 2022 / 8:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.