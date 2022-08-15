Man gets stuck in storm drain while running from police in Bryn Mawr

Man gets confined in storm drain while running from police in Radnor Township

Man gets confined in storm drain while running from police in Radnor Township

Man gets confined in storm drain while running from police in Radnor Township

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (CBS) -- A man in Bryn Mawr, Radnor Township got stuck in a storm drain while he was running away from police on Sunday night. The drain was located beneath Conestoga Road at Locust Grove Terrace.

The man has since been pulled out of the drain and he was taken to the hospital.

Radnor Township investigators tell CBS3 a case of theft originated the chase.

Lower Merion police are now handling the case.