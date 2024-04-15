Man found shot near Saint Joseph's University, DA says incident not connected to school

City Avenue reopens after shooting, crash near Saint Joseph's University

LOWER MERION, Pa. (CBS) - Lower Merion Township Police have launched a homicide investigation in connection with an incident that left a man dead and closed down City Avenue near Saint Joseph's University for several hours early Monday morning.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said Monday that officers located a 39-year-old shooting victim at Cardinal and City avenues in Lower Merion around 11 p.m. Sunday.

The man, who the DA's office said was not shot at that location, was taken to Lankenau Medical Center and pronounced dead.

According to the district attorney's office, the incident has no connection with St. Joe's.

Overnight, the investigation closed about five blocks of City Avenue. The road reopened by 5 a.m.

#BREAKING overnight: City Ave is back open at Cardinal Ave after being shutdown for hours for a shooting investigation just feet away from the St. Joe’s University sign. Waiting on info from @lowermerionpol1 live updates all morning on @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/Eqrr5nHkKY — Ross DiMattei CBS Philadelphia (@RossDiMattei) April 15, 2024