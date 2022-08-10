Man found shot inside Jeep Cherokee in North Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting has left a man fighting for his life. Police say the investigation began when they spotted a black Jeep Cherokee traveling at a high rate of speed in North Philadelphia late Tuesday night.
When the vehicle came to a stop at Ontario and Hope Streets, police say they found a shooting victim in the back passenger seat.
Police rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.
Investigators say they are working to find out where the shooting happened.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
