Man found shot inside Jeep Cherokee in North Philadelphia: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting has left a man fighting for his life. Police say the investigation began when they spotted a black Jeep Cherokee traveling at a high rate of speed in North Philadelphia late Tuesday night.

When the vehicle came to a stop at Ontario and Hope Streets, police say they found a shooting victim in the back passenger seat.

Police rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say they are working to find out where the shooting happened.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 8:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

