Man found shot inside Jeep Cherokee in North Philadelphia: police

Man found shot in Jeep in North Philadelphia, police say

Man found shot in Jeep in North Philadelphia, police say

Man found shot in Jeep in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting has left a man fighting for his life. Police say the investigation began when they spotted a black Jeep Cherokee traveling at a high rate of speed in North Philadelphia late Tuesday night.

When the vehicle came to a stop at Ontario and Hope Streets, police say they found a shooting victim in the back passenger seat.

Police rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say they are working to find out where the shooting happened.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here