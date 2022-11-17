Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found dead inside burning vehicle in North Philly: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a burning vehicle in North Philadelphia. Police officers and fire crews were called to the 3500 block of North 10th Street on Thursday morning just after 4:15 a.m. for vehicles on fire. 

They extinguished the fire from two vehicles, a Dodge Ram and a Jeep Cherokee. A man of unknown age was located in the driver seat of the Jeep Cherokee. 

The fire marshal pronounced the victim dead on the scene just before 6 a.m. 

The incident has been ruled arson. 

Homicide detectives are also investigating. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 17, 2022 / 10:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.