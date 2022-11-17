Man found dead inside burning vehicle in North Philly: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a burning vehicle in North Philadelphia. Police officers and fire crews were called to the 3500 block of North 10th Street on Thursday morning just after 4:15 a.m. for vehicles on fire.

They extinguished the fire from two vehicles, a Dodge Ram and a Jeep Cherokee. A man of unknown age was located in the driver seat of the Jeep Cherokee.

The fire marshal pronounced the victim dead on the scene just before 6 a.m.

The incident has been ruled arson.

Homicide detectives are also investigating.