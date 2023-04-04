Man fires shots at police from inside a burning home in Chester County

Man gets in shootout with police from inside burning home

Man gets in shootout with police from inside burning home

Man gets in shootout with police from inside burning home

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) - Authorities in Chester County are investigating a fire and a shooting in West Nantmeal Township. Officials say a man fired shots at police from inside his burning home at Isabella Road and Stetson Drive Monday night.

Pennsylvania State Police returned fire shooting that man in the leg.

He was arrested and taken to the hospital. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire and the motive behind the shooting.