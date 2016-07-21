Man Finds Army Ring Along NJ Shore, Now In Search Of Owners

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Ed Cropski has a knack for finding lost things, but sometimes it's the owners he needs help tracking down.

That's the case with an Army ring he found while running his metal detector along the shore line June 18th on 8th street in Ocean City.

Cropski, also known on Facebook as the "NJ Lost Ring Finder," says returning the ring to a service member would be especially satisfying. "He signed up to take care of this country and us and everything we stand for," says Cropski

Over the years Cropski has helped many people who contact him become reunited with rings and other valuables.

He only charges a nominal fee to cover gas and tolls.

If you lost the Army ring or know who did you can contact Cropski via www.facebook.com/NjLostRingFinder