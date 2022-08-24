Man fights back, shoots suspect during attempted carjacking in East Mt. Airy

Carjacking suspect shot with his own gun by 69-year-old man who stopped the would-be robber

Carjacking suspect shot with his own gun by 69-year-old man who stopped the would-be robber

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A carjacking suspect was shot with his own gun. Police say his target, a 69-year-old man, turned the tables on the would-be robber.

A trip to the grocery store ended in an attempted carjacking in broad daylight in East Mt. Airy Wednesday. It's leaving some neighbors worried for their safety.

A small gun left on the driver's seat and bagged groceries are remnants left over from an attempted carjacking in East Mt. Airy.

"I've lived here for over 22 years. We've never had any kind of problem like this," resident Donny Odey said.

Around 11:30 a.m., a 69-year-old man was unloading his groceries from his car when a 24-year-old man pointed a gun at him and yelled, "this is a robbery."

The two started fighting and the gunman bit the man's hand.

The 69-year-old took control of the gun and shot the gunman, leaving the 24-year-old with a graze wound on his stomach.

"He then runs from the scene. With the assistance of neighbors who called 911 cops get there rather quickly. They get the offender in the 1000 block of Gorgas Lane. He's positively identified and is facing charges for robbery, carjacking and other related offenses," Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said.

The suspect is in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center. Police say they expect to complete charges against him soon.

"In this situation, it turned out to be a good thing where he was able to wrestle the gun, injured the defendant and bring him into custody. But we don't recommend that," Walker said.

Neighbors are still uneasy.

"Very scary because we're across the driveway right here. Now I have to be on the watch even closer now when I come outside and be on the watch out for my neighbors as well," a resident named Kimberly said.

According to police, this incident makes 891 carjackings, including attempts, in the city so far in 2022. Last year we saw 854.