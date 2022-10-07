Watch CBS News
Man fatally shot outside FedEx facility near Philadelphia International Airport

By Ryan Hughes

/ CBS Philadelphia

TINICUM, Pa. (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed at a cargo area near the Philadelphia International Airport. The search is on for his accused killer.

CBS3 has learned this appears to have all started with a fight during the work day. 

The shooting happened a little after 2 p.m. on Friday outside the FedEx facility at the the cargo area near the airport off Tinicum Island Road.

CBS3 has been told the shooting happened in the parking lot.

Sources say there was some kind of fight between two workers. One employee then waited for the other to come outside and that's when the shooting happened.

CBS3 has been told the victim is a 51-year-old and was shot in the face.

FedEx released a statement about the shooting:

"We are shocked and saddened by this senseless act of violence. our heartfelt thoughts are with the victim and all those affected by this tragic event. we are fully cooperating with the investigating authorities."

The Delaware County District Attorney's Office said they are investigating the incident. 

