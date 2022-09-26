Man fatally shot in Oxford Circle, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Oxford Circle. Officers say around 12:30 a.m. Monday, they responded to reports of a man being shot multiple times in an alleyway behind the 1600 block of Creston Avenue.
Investigators say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene before officers were able to transport him to the hospital.
