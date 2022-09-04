Man fatally shot at gas station in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 19-year-old man was shot eight times and killed at a gas station in West Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened in the parking lot of a Global gas station on the 4600 block of Lancaster Avenue around 1:40 p.m.
Police say he was shot throughout the left side of the body. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and pronounced dead at 1:56 p.m.
No arrests were made at this point. No information on whether or not weapons were recovered.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.