Man fatally shot after stabbing woman in Strawberry Mansion: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman shot and killed a 44-year-old man after he stabbed her in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section on Sunday, police say. The incident happened on the 3200 block of Montgomery Avenue just before 4 p.m.

Police say the man was shot in the right side of his chest and pronounced dead at Temple Hospital at 4:12 p.m.

The 44-year-old woman was stabbed in the left arm, according to police. She's being transported to Temple Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. 

Police say weapons were recovered, but no arrests have been made at this time. 

