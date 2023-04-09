Watch CBS News
Crime

Fights leads to fatal shooting in West Philadelphia, police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: April 9, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: April 9, 2023 (AM) 03:56

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fight between neighbors of the 1400 block of North 54th Street in West Philadelphia ended fatally Saturday afternoon. Police say a parking situation resulted in an intentional car crash that led to the fatal shooting around 1 p.m.

Fifty-year-old Nevaughn Beasley of the 1400 block of North 54th Street was allegedly parking his car when 29-year-old Rasheed Morrison, also of the 1400 block of North 54th Street, walked up to his car. Beasley then exited the car and got into an argument with Morrison, authorities say. 

Morrison then reverses his car striking Beasley's front bumper. After a physical altercation ends with Beasley on the ground, police say, Morrison pulled a gun and shot Beasley in the chest.

Officers say they transported Beasley to Lankenau Medical Center, where he died at 1:14 p.m.   

Police arrested Morrison on the scene. They say he is charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and related charges.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on April 9, 2023 / 2:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.