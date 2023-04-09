Fights leads to fatal shooting in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fight between neighbors of the 1400 block of North 54th Street in West Philadelphia ended fatally Saturday afternoon. Police say a parking situation resulted in an intentional car crash that led to the fatal shooting around 1 p.m.

Fifty-year-old Nevaughn Beasley of the 1400 block of North 54th Street was allegedly parking his car when 29-year-old Rasheed Morrison, also of the 1400 block of North 54th Street, walked up to his car. Beasley then exited the car and got into an argument with Morrison, authorities say.

Morrison then reverses his car striking Beasley's front bumper. After a physical altercation ends with Beasley on the ground, police say, Morrison pulled a gun and shot Beasley in the chest.

Officers say they transported Beasley to Lankenau Medical Center, where he died at 1:14 p.m.

Police arrested Morrison on the scene. They say he is charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and related charges.