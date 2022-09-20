Watch CBS News
Man falls on subway tracks, dies in Center City: Philadelphia police

By CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old man is dead after falling onto subway tracks in Center City. Philadelphia police say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday at 8th and Market Streets.

Police on the scene said the man came in contact with the third rail.

According to officials that man was removed from the tracks and taken to Jefferson Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

September 20, 2022

