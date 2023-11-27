Man escapes from Philadelphia's Jefferson University Hospital after arrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a man arrested in Center City, Philadelphia, escaped from custody after being taken to the hospital Monday morning.

According to PPD, Richard Renzo, also known as Richard White, was arrested just after 3 a.m. on the 800 block of Market Street on a grand larceny warrant out of New York City. Renzo was also wanted in Philly on an open probation warrant, police said.

Renzo was taken to Jefferson University Hospital in Center City after complaining of shoulder pain. In a news release Monday, PPD said the injury "occurred prior to police contact."

Richard Renzo, also known as Richard White. Philadelphia Police Department

Around 6 a.m. officers were notified that Renzo had fled from the hospital.

Renzo is described as being in his 50s, and could possibly still be wearing a hospital gown.

Anyone with information on his location should contact Philadelphia Police Central Detectives at 215-686-3093, Tip Line 215-686-8477 (TIPS) or 911.