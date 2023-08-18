Man killed in late-night carjacking in Northern Liberties, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Police are investigating the death of a man after a carjacking in Northern Liberties late Thursday night.

Just before 10 p.m., police and medics responded to reports of a robbery at the intersection of 3rd and Cambridge Streets. When they arrived on scene, police found a 60-year-old man lying on the ground suffering from an injury to the head.

According to a witness, the man was sitting in a parked black 2023 Toyota Highlander when two men approached the vehicle on dirt bikes wearing face masks. Police say one of the men pulled the driver from his car and assaulted him. He then drove off in the Highlander and was last seen heading west on Cambridge, while the other man left on the dirt bike heading towards Girard Ave, according to police.

Police rushed the victim to Jefferson Hospital for treatment, he was pronounced at 10:40 p.m. Minutes after he was transported, a family member of the victim arrived at the scene. Police believe the man was waiting for his relative when the incident happened.

Investigators recovered the unoccupied vehicle in Camden, New Jersey.

Camden Police are holding the vehicle to search for evidence of the crime.

There are no leads on the suspects at this time.