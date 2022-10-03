Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies following escalator accident after Steelers game

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Man dies after falling from escalator after Steelers game
Man dies after falling from escalator after Steelers game 00:24

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CBS) – Pittsburgh police are investigating after a football fan dies due to injuries he sustained at the Steelers game. Officials say the man fell off the escalator at Acrisure Stadium just after the game against the New York Jets on Sunday.

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

The stadium is home to both, the Steelers and the University of Pittsburgh football team.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 6:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.