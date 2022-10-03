Man dies following escalator accident after Steelers game
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CBS) – Pittsburgh police are investigating after a football fan dies due to injuries he sustained at the Steelers game. Officials say the man fell off the escalator at Acrisure Stadium just after the game against the New York Jets on Sunday.
The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.
The stadium is home to both, the Steelers and the University of Pittsburgh football team.
