Man dies after taxi strikes him in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 66-year-old man was killed Thursday morning when he was struck by a taxi in the city's Eastwick section.

The incident occurred after 6 a.m. on the 2500 block of Island Avenue.

The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:50 a.m.

The driver, a 45-year-old man, remained at the scene of the crash.

First published on November 24, 2022 / 12:40 PM

