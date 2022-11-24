Man dies after taxi strikes him in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 66-year-old man was killed Thursday morning when he was struck by a taxi in the city's Eastwick section.
The incident occurred after 6 a.m. on the 2500 block of Island Avenue.
The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:50 a.m.
The driver, a 45-year-old man, remained at the scene of the crash.
