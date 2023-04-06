Man dies after shot multiple times inside Germantown barbershop: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man died after a shooting inside a Germantown barbershop Thursday afternoon, police say. They say the man was shot multiple times in his upper body inside a barbershop on 5900 block on Germantown Avenue.
The man was pronounced dead before 1:30 p.m. after being taken to a hospital.
There are no arrests at this time and no weapons have been recovered.
