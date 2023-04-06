Watch CBS News
Crime

Man dies after shot multiple times inside Germantown barbershop: police

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: April 6, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: April 6, 2023 (AM) 02:40

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man died after a shooting inside a Germantown barbershop Thursday afternoon, police say. They say the man was shot multiple times in his upper body inside a barbershop on 5900 block on Germantown Avenue.

lns-chopper-germantown-homicide-040623-frame-21985.jpg

The man was pronounced dead before 1:30 p.m. after being taken to a hospital.

There are no arrests at this time and no weapons have been recovered.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 2:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.