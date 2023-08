Digital Brief: Aug. 29, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: Aug. 29, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: Aug. 29, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 33-year-old man was pronounced dead Tuesday night after a shooting in East Germantown, police say.

The man was taken to Einstein Medical Center after officers responded to a shooting at 200 East Ashmead Street.

Police say the man was shot multiple times throughout his body.