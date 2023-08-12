Man dies after shooting in Philadelphia's East Germantown: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a man is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in East Germantown.
Officers responded to 5100 Belfield Avenue and say a 27-year-old man was shot once in the upper chest.
The man was taken to Einstein Hospital where he was later pronounced dead a little after 2 p.m.
There are no arrests at this time and no weapons were recovered.
