Man dies after pulled from water in Wissahickon Creek near Roxborough: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is dead from a possible drowning after police said they pulled a body from Wissahickon Creek Friday.
Police tell CBS News Philadelphia the person had been swimming there.
They say the victim is a male and we are working to learn his age.
Medics arrived at the scene near Forbidden Drive and Bells Mill Road in Roxborough just before 5:45 p.m.
They said they pulled the person from the creek but, unfortunately, could not save him.
Authorities are still trying to determine exactly what happened.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.
