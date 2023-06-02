Man dies after pulled from water in Wissahickon Creek near Roxborough: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is dead from a possible drowning after police said they pulled a body from Wissahickon Creek Friday.

Police tell CBS News Philadelphia the person had been swimming there.

They say the victim is a male and we are working to learn his age.

Medics arrived at the scene near Forbidden Drive and Bells Mill Road in Roxborough just before 5:45 p.m.

They said they pulled the person from the creek but, unfortunately, could not save him.

Authorities are still trying to determine exactly what happened.

