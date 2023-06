Digital Brief: June 15, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: June 15, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a man died Friday after falling in the Wissahickon Creek in Fairmount Park.

Just after 6 p.m., police arrived at an area called Devil's Pool.

They say a 38-year-old fell while walking in the creek.

His body was recovered by medics and he was pronounced dead on the scene.