Man dies after being ejected from motorcycle after hitting curb on Kelly Drive: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man has died after being ejected from a motorcycle after speeding overnight on Kelly Drive, police say.
The 51-year-old man, identified as James Marable, was pronounced dead at the scene around 1:18 a.m.
Officers say he was going eastbound on Kelly Drive in a 2019 Red Ducati at a high rate of speed when he hit the curb and was ejected from the motorcycle.
The investigation of the fatal crash is ongoing with the Crash Investigation Division.
