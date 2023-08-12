Man dies after being ejected from motorcycle after hitting curb on Kelly Drive: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man has died after being ejected from a motorcycle after speeding overnight on Kelly Drive, police say.

The 51-year-old man, identified as James Marable, was pronounced dead at the scene around 1:18 a.m.

Officers say he was going eastbound on Kelly Drive in a 2019 Red Ducati at a high rate of speed when he hit the curb and was ejected from the motorcycle.

The investigation of the fatal crash is ongoing with the Crash Investigation Division.