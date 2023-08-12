Watch CBS News
Man dies after being ejected from motorcycle after hitting curb on Kelly Drive: police

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Aug. 12, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Aug. 12, 2023 (AM) 03:20

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man has died after being ejected from a motorcycle after speeding overnight on Kelly Drive, police say.

The 51-year-old man, identified as James Marable, was pronounced dead at the scene around 1:18 a.m.

Officers say he was going eastbound on Kelly Drive in a 2019 Red Ducati at a high rate of speed when he hit the curb and was ejected from the motorcycle.

The investigation of the fatal crash is ongoing with the Crash Investigation Division.

First published on August 12, 2023 / 5:07 PM

