Man shot multiple times, killed in South Philly: police

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was pronounced dead Thursday night after a shooting in the Grays Ferry section of South Philadelphia, police say. Officials responded to 1500 South Dover Street and say a 38-year-old man was shot many times throughout his body.

The man was taken to Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say there are no arrests at this time and no weapons have been recovered.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 6:41 PM

