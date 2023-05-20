Watch CBS News
Man dead after shooting inside Kensington barbershop: police

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a 42-year-old man died after a shooting inside a barbershop in Kensington Friday night.

They responded to 3000 Kensington Avenue and say a 42-year-old was shot multiple times in the torso.

The man was taken to Temple Hospital by police and was pronounced dead around 7:50 p.m.

Officials say there are no arrests at this time and no weapons were recovered.

