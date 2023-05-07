Man dead, 14-year-old injured in Wilmington shooting: police
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A man is dead and a teenager was injured after a shooting in Wilmington.
It happened Saturday night along West 3rd Street.
Police say the 47-year-old man was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.
A 14-year-old girl was placed in stable condition.
No word yet on a motive.
So far, no arrests have been made.
