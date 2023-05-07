Watch CBS News
Crime

Man dead, 14-year-old injured in Wilmington shooting: police

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Man dead, teen injured in Wilmington shooting, police say
Man dead, teen injured in Wilmington shooting, police say 00:22

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A man is dead and a teenager was injured after a shooting in Wilmington.

It happened Saturday night along West 3rd Street.

Police say the 47-year-old man was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

A 14-year-old girl was placed in stable condition.

No word yet on a motive.

So far, no arrests have been made.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 7, 2023 / 1:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.