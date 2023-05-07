Man dead, 14-year-old injured in Wilmington shooting: police

Man dead, teen injured in Wilmington shooting, police say

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A man is dead and a teenager was injured after a shooting in Wilmington.

It happened Saturday night along West 3rd Street.

Police say the 47-year-old man was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

A 14-year-old girl was placed in stable condition.

No word yet on a motive.

So far, no arrests have been made.